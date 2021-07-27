Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III comprises 1.7% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

