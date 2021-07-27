Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $10 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000. Pioneer Merger comprises 1.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACXU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

OTCMKTS PACXU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.