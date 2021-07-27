Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $3.45 Million in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 347,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,969,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,951,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,952,000.

Shares of MACQU stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,537. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

