Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $5 Million in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $999,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,500,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,000,000.

Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

