Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000.

SLAMU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 137,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

