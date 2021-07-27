Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 224,783 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,783 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOACU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NOACU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.