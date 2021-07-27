Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.12

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 24049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 337,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

