argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.07.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $302.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.60. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in argenx by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 87.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.