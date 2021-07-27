Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $512,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
