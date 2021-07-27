Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 17,100 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Equity Bancshares worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

