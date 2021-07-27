Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,100 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,752.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,537 shares of company stock valued at $17,973,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

