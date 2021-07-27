Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,378 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zovio were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 1st quarter worth $3,193,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $21,330,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Zovio Inc has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

