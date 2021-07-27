Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.