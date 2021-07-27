Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

