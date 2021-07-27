Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.12. 207,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

