Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AC opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $823.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

