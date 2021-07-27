Astrea Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Astrea Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Astrea Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS ASAXU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAXU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.