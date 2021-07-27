Athelney Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON ATY remained flat at $GBX 245 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The stock has a market cap of £5.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.33. Athelney Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.65.
Athelney Trust Company Profile
