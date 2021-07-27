ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post sales of $176.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.24 million to $177.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $692.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.01 million to $700.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $802.39 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATIP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,655,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,517. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

