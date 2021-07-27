Atkore (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATKR opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

