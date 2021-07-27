Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Get Atomera alerts:

ATOM stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Atomera has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.