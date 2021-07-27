Attila Reaches Market Cap of $17.23 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Attila has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $169,186.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Attila has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

