Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.17% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

AUBN opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.