Aurora (AOA) Price Up 21.1% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $12.40 million and $552,612.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00049561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00075378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00802927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006153 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.