Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

