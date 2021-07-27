Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.53 or 0.00030570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $62.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00222200 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

