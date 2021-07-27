Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.