Avation (LON:AVAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.10

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 191595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43.

In related news, insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

