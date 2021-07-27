Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVY opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

