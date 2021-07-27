Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 389.36 ($5.09). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 385.20 ($5.03), with a volume of 5,282,444 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

The firm has a market cap of £15.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.98.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

