Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

