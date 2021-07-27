Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

