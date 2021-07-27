Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%.

AXTA traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

