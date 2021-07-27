Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,000 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 84,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

GTHX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

