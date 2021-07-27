Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 76,619.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.