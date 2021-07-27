Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $612,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.