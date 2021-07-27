Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $658,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $298.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

