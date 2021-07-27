Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,696,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,194,000 after buying an additional 355,715 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

