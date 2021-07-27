Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 233.3% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $185.61.

