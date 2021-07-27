AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ AZRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 2,565,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

