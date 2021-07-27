B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 3,718 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

