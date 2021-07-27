B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

