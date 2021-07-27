B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

