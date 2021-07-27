B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $6.22 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,457,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

