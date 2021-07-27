B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 14,084 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 389.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

TFX opened at $397.69 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

