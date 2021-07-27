B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 8,188 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,973.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

