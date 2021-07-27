B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

