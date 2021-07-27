Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,232,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

