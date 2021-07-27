Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.78 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

