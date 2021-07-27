Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $576,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $650.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $418.02 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

