Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $576,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $650.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $418.02 and a twelve month high of $688.03.
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.
In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
