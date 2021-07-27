Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Shares of PH opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $175.02 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

