Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.24 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.38. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

